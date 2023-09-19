During the moment, the Anti-Hero hitmaker asked: “Are you doing something?

“What’s going to happen now? There’s something they’re going to… They’re going to do something. And I need to know what it is.”

But now fans of the 90s pop group made up of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass are asking one simple question – are they going to tour in the UK?

NSYNC went on an “indefinite hiatus” in the early 2000s after conquering the music charts with their anthems including Bye Bye Bye and I Want You Back.

Is NSYNC going on tour in the UK? Justin Timberlake reveals new song

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the dreams of noughties teenagers will be coming true any time soon as Timberlake is continuing his journey as a solo artist.

A source told Page Six: “Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024."

It comes as NSYNC will be releasing a new song titled Better Place on September 29.

The single will be the band’s first track together in more than 20 years and has been featured in the new Trolls Band Together trailer.

In an Instagram post, Timberlake confirmed the news, writing: "When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place' is coming 9/29. LOVE Y’ALL."

The nearly two-minute video shows all five members of the band working through a mix in a studio.

During the clip, Timberlake is seen behind the mixing desk, hinting that he may have also produced the new song.

The video also shows footage of Kirkpatrick, Chasez, Bass, and Fatone in the studio and recording booth.

Timberlake added: “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honoured to have the group on this song.”

The video ends with words from Timberlake saying to his fellow band members: “I love you guys. That’s… epic man.”

Timberlake will play the character of Branch in the next installment of the Universal Pictures film coming out on November 17 this year.