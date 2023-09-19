The Geordie duo are bringing back Little Ant and Dec one more time in 2024 before the show takes a break after the upcoming 20th season.

The original mini-mes first appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway in 2003, with James Pallister starring as Little Ant and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw playing Little Dec when they were just nine years old.

James and Dylan soon became popular with viewers as they interviewed the likes of Tony Blair, Will Smith, Katie Price and David Beckham.

The pair left the show in 2006 and were replaced due to a “growth spurt” in 2010 by Neil Overend and Haydn Reid, reports The Mirror.

During a reunion with Ant and Dec over a beer or two in 2013, Dylan posted a picture and said: “It’s always good to see Ant and Dec again.

“They were shocked when they saw us, it’s been a few years since we have caught up and we are much taller! It was a really good experience.

“Me and James used to joke with Ant and Dec. They were great teachers! Looking back I guess we were able to be more naughty and cheeky than they would have got away with."

Saturday Night Takeaway's Ant and Dec are looking for new Little Ant and Dec

ITV said they are looking for “confident, cheeky chatty boys with a Geordie accent” who could be the next Little Ant and Dec.

The applicants must be of the ages five to seven and if successful the broadcaster will be in touch by December 2023.

Parents or legal guardians of the future little legends can apply on their behalf here, including uploading a video to showcase their entertaining personality.

The application closing date is Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?





Ant and Dec recently won the best TV presenter gong at the National Television Awards (NTAs) this year for their duties on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

They have won the same award 22 times and in total, have claimed an impressive 42 NTAs.