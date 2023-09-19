Greggs is offering the “doughlicious” limited time offer to new customers who download the Greggs App before October 16.

New customers that download and sign up to the Greggs app can pick a free slice of pizza alongside any free regular hot drink.

The pizza up for grabs include Greggs Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, fiery Pepperoni Hot Shot or Spicy Veg pizza.

🍕 Get a free slice and a hot drink for signing up to the Greggs App before 16th October. pic.twitter.com/O2sNoYbEzt — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 18, 2023

Customers looking to make sure they grab their favourite slice and avoid queues can order via Click + Collect either through the website or the Greggs App.

Free pizza at Greggs

These are the choices of pizza you can pick up for free when you download the Greggs app.

Margherita Pizza Slice

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

Spicy Mexican Chicken Pizza Slice

Pepperoni Hot Shot Pizza Slice

Spicy Veg Pizza Slice

The Greggs App is available to download now for both IOS and Android users and is free to sign up to.

The app means you get rewarded for buying from the bakery, from sandwiches to sweet treats, hot drinks to bakes, every time you buy, you get a stamp.

Once you’ve collected nine stamps in a category, your tenth item will be free.

Plus, on the app you can even skip queues with the Click + Collect option and receive exclusive offers, giveaways and even a free birthday sweet treat.