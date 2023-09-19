The tech show first debuted all the way back in 2004, reviewing and testing the latest devices available to consumers across the UK.

The show equally became iconic for its string of presenters such as Pollyanna Woodward, Jason Bradbury and Countdown star Rachel Riley.

However, after some 37 seasons, bosses at Channel 5 decided to axe the show in a major shakeup of the broadcaster's TV schedule.

Gadget Show to be replaced by Shop Smart Save Money as Channel 5 announces shakeup of TV schedule

The Gadget Show is to be replaced with a money-saving programme called Shop Smart Save Money.

The new Money programme will star hosts Angelica Bell and former Gadget Show presenters Ortis Deley, Georgie Barrat and Jon Bentley, according to reports by the Mirror.

Angelica Bell became a well-known face on British telly after guest-presenting The One Show and taking part in the 2017 edition of Celebrity Masterchef.

In a statement, Channel 5 said: "We understand that change can sometimes be met with mixed reactions, and we appreciate the feedback we have received from our viewers.

"The decision to transition to The Good Gadget Guide: Shop Smart, Save Money was made to appeal to the broadest possible audience while providing valuable insights and recommendations in the realm of technology.

Don't Miss tonight's final installment of The Good Gadget Guide - Shop Smart, Save Money, where Ortis and Georgie show a single mother how gadgets could give her a helping hand with the daily grind. Plus the best value electric BBQs, and online shopping tips. #GadgetShow pic.twitter.com/NKGJgK9ECK — North One (@NorthOneTV) July 14, 2023

"The world of gadgets is constantly evolving, and we want to ensure that our content remains relevant and valuable to a broad range of viewers."

The statement went on to add: "Our goal is to strike a balance that appeals to a diverse audience while staying true to our commitment to providing valuable and engaging content in the world of technology."

Previous episodes and clips are available to view on the official Gadget Show YouTube page.