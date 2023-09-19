Celebrity TV dentist Doctor Uchenna Okoye, 53, died on Friday (September 15) after a "sudden illness" her family revealed in an Instagram post yesterday.

Dr Okoye was best known for her roles on the makeover show 10 Years Younger and also regularly appeared on ITV's This Morning.

Former This Morning medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53

Dr Okoye's family, announcing her death, said: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post.

"We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days."

Holly Willoughby pays tribute to former This Morning colleague

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby led tributes to her former colleague, saying the news of Dr Okoye's passing was "unbelievably sad".

Posting to her Instagram story, Willoughby said: "Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye.

"We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me...and then of course again, giving her advice on @this morning.

"Sending all my love to her family."