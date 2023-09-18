The Channel 4 show will also feature Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins, Susan Wokoma and Julian Clary.

In the previous series, Mae Martin was crowned the Taskmaster champion after competing in numerous bizarre challenges set by Greg.

But will Lucy have what it takes to be the new Queen of comedy?

Who is Lucy Beaumont? Taskmaster series 16 cast member

Lucy is not the only comedy genius in her household as she is married to former Taskmaster contestant and 8 Out of 10 Cats legend Jon Richardson.

Together, the pair have featured in the documentary-style sitcom Meet the Richardsons since 2020 on Dave.

Lucy has also appeared on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Richard Osman's House of Games and Have I Got News For You.

The 40-year-old recently featured on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off alongside Olympic champion Tom Daley and BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts.

When does Taskmaster series 16 start?





According to the Radio Times TV listing, Taskmaster will return to Channel 4 on Thursday, September 21st at 9pm.

The full synopsis of the first episode reads: “Comedian Julian Clary, actress, writer and stand-up Lucy Beaumont, award-winning stand-up Sam Campbell, writer and comedian Sue Perkins and actress, writer and director Susan Wokoma battle to win an elaborate joust to become the 16th Taskmaster champion.

“As usual, Alex Horne helps maintain order amid the chaos, though falls foul of Taskmaster Greg Davies at one point because of peas.

“Elsewhere, Lucy marvels at a canned blindfold and everyone tries to put a big duck in a lake.”

The original version of Taskmaster was created by comedian and musician Alex Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It first aired on Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.