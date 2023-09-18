It comes as Strictly returned to our TV screens for 2023 on Saturday night (September 16) as viewers saw judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke perform among the professional dancers.

The celebrity contestants including EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier and tennis legend Annabel Croft also found out who they will be partnered with this series during the launch show.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan reveals why she has ‘never’ been asked to do Strictly

Coleen made a name for herself as part of The Nolan's with her older sisters and over the years she has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and co-hosted ITV’s flagship show This Morning.

But speaking to The Mirror, Coleen explained why she has “scrubbed it [Strictly] out of my bucket list.”

The 58-year-old said: "It's because I did Dancing on Ice, I've never done Strictly which devastates me.

"Since that show started, I've always wanted to do Strictly and so many Loose Women have done it but they never, ever ask me.

"But it's because apparently, I did Dancing on Ice, they don't have anyone who's done Dancing on Ice on Strictly.”

Coleen appeared on the fourth series of Dancing on Ice back in 2009 and finished in fourth place.

She added: “Had I have known that was the rule, I might not have done Dancing on Ice but they didn't ask me then either.

"But yes, Strictly is brilliant but I've kind of scrubbed it out of my bucket list because I know it's not going to happen.

"However, I still love it and I'm addicted to it, the Loose Women who have done it have said physically, it's absolutely relentless and exhausting but I love learning to dance, I'd love to learn to dance properly, I've never been trained to dance, I'd love to be with a professional and I love music, that would be good but I'm too busy now, I'm organising a tour."

Who is in Strictly Come Dancing 2023?





Here is the full line-up of the Strictly celebrities and their professional dance partners:

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.