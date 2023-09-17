The broadcaster, who first joined the BBC as a senior journalist in 2008, took to social media in an emotional post to praise the "three wonderful" people she has worked with on the programme.

She previously announced that she was leaving the show in August to try out a new career in psychological sciences after enrolling in a master's course.

BBC Breakfast star Victoria Valentine leaving show to pursue new 'career'





One thing I’ll miss is the people. These three are just wonderful. And all happen to be on air right now. Brilliant broadcasters, pin sharp journalists & generous, compassionate friends. What a stroke of luck to come to know @TVNaga01 @BenThompsonTV & @Schafernaker pic.twitter.com/yxnKbJm2e1 — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) September 15, 2023

Victoria Valentine told viewers: "I wanted to let you in on something I’ve been thinking about and working towards for some time now.

"I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new."

She went on to add: "I am enrolled in a full time masters course, psychological sciences, which I’ve kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

🫶 to the regular who clocked it was my last @BBCBreakfast shift ✅



I have a few more 0500 BST shifts over the next fortnight on @BBCWorld. UK viewers can catch the 1st hour on @BBCOne.



Still active on Insta as @thesocialgardener - a nature/news adjacent pootle around my 🧠 pic.twitter.com/jakJJmrSsz — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) September 10, 2023

