BBC Breakfast star Victoria Valentine has paid tribute to co-host Naga Munchetty after announcing her intention to leave the show to pursue a new career.

The broadcaster, who first joined the BBC as a senior journalist in 2008, took to social media in an emotional post to praise the "three wonderful" people she has worked with on the programme.

She previously announced that she was leaving the show in August to try out a new career in psychological sciences after enrolling in a master's course.

BBC Breakfast star Victoria Valentine leaving show to pursue new 'career'

Victoria Valentine told viewers: "I wanted to let you in on something I’ve been thinking about and working towards for some time now.

"I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new."

She went on to add: "I am enrolled in a full time masters course, psychological sciences, which I’ve kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

Victoria Valentine pays tribute to BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty, Ben Thomas and Tomasz Schafernaker as she leaves show

More recently, she took some time to shine a light on the BBC Breakfast co-stars she has worked with, including Naga Munchetty.

She said: "One thing I’ll miss is the people. These three are just wonderful. And all happen to be on air right now.

"Brilliant broadcasters, pin sharp journalists & generous, compassionate friends. What a stroke of luck to come to know @TVNaga01 @BenThompsonTV & @Schafernaker."

The X (Twitter) post was accompanied by a video showing all three presenters on screen as she continued to praise them as friends and colleagues.