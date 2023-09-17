The actress played Rosemary Daniels in the soap and also starred as Rita in The Restless Years as well as Dr Robyn Porter in The Young Doctors.

Chambers-Grundy's passing was confirmed by her family in a statement reading: "Joy has passed away in her sleep early this morning surrounded by loved ones.

"Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world."

Chambers-Grundy was the second wife of the creator of Neighbours Reg Grundy with the couple being married until 2016, when he died aged 92.

The actress first appeared on Neighbours in 1986 and was the adoptive daughter of Helen Daniels and sister of Anne Robinson.

Neighbours' Joy Chambers dies aged 76https://t.co/abTgPawCvk — Ramsay Street UK (@RamsayStreetUK) September 17, 2023

Alongside her acting, Chambers-Grundy was a poet, writer, businesswoman, philanthropist and fine art collector.

She wrote several fiction novels over two decades including Mayfield, None But The Brave, For Freedom and more.

Many fans of Neighbours and Chambers-Grundy shared their tributes to the late star, as one fan wrote: "Very sad to hear that Joy Chambers … known to us #Neighbours lovers as the fabulous Rosemary Daniels, has passed away.

"She was such an integral part of @Neighbours DNA as the daughter of original show matriarch Helen Daniels, but also the real-life wife of Reg Grundy."

Neighbours was cancelled by Channel 5 last year but was picked up by Amazon with the new series set to return in just a few days.