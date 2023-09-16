It comes as the UK’s chief veterinary, Christine Middlemiss said there will instead be an ‘amnesty’.

The amnesty will mean that all owners of American bully XLs will have to register their dogs and potentially use a muzzle in public.

The ban on the dog breed comes after Prime Minster Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Friday, September 15 after a man was killed.

American bully XLs will not be culled

52-year-old Ian Price died near Walsall on Thursday, September 14 after suffering injuries in an attack by reportedly two suspected American bully XLs.

Following the attack, a 30-year-old man was arrested and has been released on conditional bail.

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.



I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Program about American bully XL, Professor Middlemiss said: “There will be an amnesty. So people that already have these dogs - and some of them will be well socialised, well managed, well trained - you will need to register and take certain actions.

"Your dog will need to be neutered. It will need to be muzzled when out in public and on a lead and insured.

"But if you comply with these actions, and that means we'll know where these dogs are, which will be a massive benefit, then yes, absolutely you will be able to keep your dog."

In his announcement confirming the ban, the PM said: “The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children.”

Adding: “We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

"These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe."