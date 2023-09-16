It comes as Martin Lewis shared that an estimated 800,000 pensioners are not claiming Pension Credit which could give them a yearly top-up of £3,500.

The credit is open to anyone within pension age and on low income, with less than £220 a week for a single person or £320 for a couple.

The founder of Money Saving Expert shared the warning during his appearance on Nihal Arthanayake’s BBC Radio 5 Live Show.

Martin Lewis urges pensioners to claim Pension Credit

Speaking on the show, Lewis said: “‘I would say the most important thing is we stop the 800,000 people who aren’t claiming Pension Credit.

‘We should work a lot harder and automate the fact that people who are due Pension Credit – those are the lowest income pensioners – get their Pension Credit, that should be our priority.”

BAH HUMBUG! It's 100 days to Christmas. How to prep to ease pressure incl grab £300+ of free cash, ban unnecessary presents etc. All in m'new podcast, plus more incl pension boost, cheap Disney+, cheap energyhttps://t.co/O7b14FLwb2https://t.co/R4eZdU6Xi2https://t.co/RCrSyznDx9 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 13, 2023

Lewis added that on average, a yearly Pension Credit works out at £3,500, meaning that £2.89 million is being lost from 800,000 eligible not claiming their credit.

Whilst on the show, Lewis also shared that he thinks Pension Credit should be automatic for anyone who is eligible.

How to claim Pension Credit

If you think you may be entitled to pension credit, you can apply online via the Government website.

To apply you will need to have the following information ready:

National Insurance number

information about any income, savings and investments you have

information about your income, savings and investments on the date you want to backdate your application to (usually 3 months ago or the date you reached State Pension age)

Bank details (depending on how you apply)

You can also apply by calling the following number 0800 99 1234 or by post by printing out a form and posting it.