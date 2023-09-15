Lucy-Jo Hudson who plays the role of Donna-Marie Quinn exited the programme during Thursday night’s episode on E4 (September 14).

The character of Donna-Marie had been grieving the loss of her daughter Juliet Nightingale who died after being diagnosed with cancer which resulted in the heartbroken mum “sprialling.”

Donna-Marie packed her bags after an emotional conversation with best friend Leela Lomax and a tearful goodbye to Romeo Nightingale.

Speaking to Digital Spy about her farewell, Lucy-Jo said: "Donna-Marie gets to a point in her life where nobody can help her. Her son wants to at the very end but at that point, she just knows that she needs to do this herself.

"She needs to leave the village and get herself sorted and she can't do it around her family because they're all watching her spiral and none of them can help."

It’s not the first time Lucy-Jo has left one of the nation’s favourite soap series as in 2005, she walked away from Coronation Street after playing the part of Katy Harris since 2002.

When it comes to what Lucy-Jo will miss the most about Hollyoaks, she explained: "I've already been speaking to a lot of cast members and I still message Steph, Kirsty, Ruby, Owen, Niamh and Greg, all my immediates, and Jen, Chelsee and Harvey – the list is endless!

Simon Cowell says he has 'no performing talent whatsoever'





"People who were in my changing room pod I've messaged so Jamelia was just moving in when I was leaving, I got to know her."

The 40-year-old continued to say: "I've worked with other people on different jobs, and a lot of the directors I worked with on Hollyoaks, I also worked with on Wild at Heart and Corrie, so it's amazing how your paths cross all the time.

"Of course, I'm going to miss Donna-Marie – I've absolutely loved playing her. I loved that she just said it as it was and never cared about who she hurt. She just was matter-of-fact and had no filter just straight direct, and I loved that because I'm the complete opposite.

"I will not miss the teeth! I have taken them with me because I think I'll probably wear them at Halloween and scare the kids!"

What time is Hollyoaks on tonight?





Hollyoaks will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm this evening.

The summary of tonight’s episode reads: “Sienna gets her hopes up when she sees Rafe with a ring.

“John Paul has a surprising conversation with Carter, but Goldie's still suspicious of the new headteacher.”