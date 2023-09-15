Schofield co-hosted This Morning on ITV for more than 20 years before stepping down in May following an alleged off-air rift with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby.

Just a week later he left ITV completely after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip Schofield co-hosted This Morning for more than 20 years. (Image: PA)

Schofield returned to television screens shortly after the scandal doing an interview with the BBC in which he discussed his departure from the station saying his "career is over" and that he has "lost everything".

"Jaw-dropping" new drama in the works detailing Phillip Schofield scandal

Work has begun on a “jaw-dropping” drama chronicling Schofield’s affair and his exit from This Morning and ITV, according to The Sun.

The working title of the series is said to be The Runner according to sources and would “mirror how the scandal unfolded”.

Simon Cowell says he has 'no performing talent whatsoever'





The source, speaking to The Sun, said: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind closed doors.

“It could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV.”

ITV launched an external investigation following Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning which is still ongoing.