One of these things might be spending less time in the garden as autumn approaches and paying less attention to the garden might actually help – here’s how.

A gardening expert, Fiona Jenkins, at MyJobQuote has explained why you should stop mowing your lawn and how to prepare it for the winter months.

When should you stop mowing your lawn?





If you have a garden, you should stop mowing your lawn in autumn with the last cut being between late September and late October.

This timeframe can vary depending on where you are in the UK and what the climate is like in your area.

Fiona Jenkins from MyJobQuote advises garden owners to pay close attention to their lawn to help them decide when it is time for the last cut.

When seasons change, the growth of the grass will slow down and when the first frost comes along, she says it’s usually a clear sign to put the mower away until Spring.

How to prepare your lawn for winter

Fiona Jenkins also shared some tips to keep your garden healthy throughout the colder months.

Cut the grass short

When it’s time to do the last cut for the season, Fiona advises that you cut the grass as short as possible so you can prevent the need for any further cuts until next year.

The lawn might grow slightly for a while after the last cut but the frost will stunt its growth.

Remove lawn weeds

Removing weeds from your lawn now will save you from having to do a bigger job in the spring, when they will have grown.

Trim the edges of the lawn

Summer months allow grass to grow and when autumn comes around, it’s a good idea to trim around the edges of the lawn to keep your garden looking tidy.

When you’ve looked after the edges, they will become a barrier for the plant roots and prevent weeds or flowers from growing on your lawn, Fiona Jenkins says.

Fallen leaves can stop the sunlight getting to your grass (Image: Getty Images)

Remove fallen leaves

In autumn, leaves fall off trees and can fall onto your grass which means they can block the sunlight, prevent adequate water from reaching the roots and potentially cause lawn diseases.

To avoid any damage to your lawn, you should inspect your lawn regularly and rake any leaves up as they start to group together.

Aerate the lawn

Aerate your lawn to prepare it for extra water in the winter months – a garden fork will do the trick.

If you do this consistently it gives your lawn a better chance of surviving the extreme weather conditions during the winter.

Overseed the lawn

Add some fresh grass seeds to your lawn, making sure they’re distributed evenly.

If you have any bald spaces on your lawn, make sure to add adequate seeds in those spots.

The new seedlings will help to neaten up any existing problems and make sure your lawn comes back looking full next spring.

Treat the lawn against moss

The extra moisture on your lawn in winter can encourage moss growth and moss can kill your lawn so use a treatment to prevent it growing on your lawn.