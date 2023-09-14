Sir Michael died at the age of 88 last month after a "brief illness" his family revealed.

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Sir Michal Parkinson died in August 2023 at the age of 88. (Image: PA)

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV, most notably on his BBC show Parkinson.

The chat show host interviewed some of the biggest names from around the world during his career including the likes of Mohammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and John Lennon.

Inside look at Sir Michael Parkinson's "dignified send-off"





Sir Michael was farewelled in what was described as a "dignified send-off" with 90 close friends and family attending his funeral at St Michael’s Church in Berkshire before they headed off to the local pub - The Hind’s Head in Bray - to toast the chat show king, The Sun reported.

The congregation at the church was all in black and his son's Michael Jr and Andrew were among those to pay tribute to their Dad during the funeral proceedings.

His family placed a cricket cap in his coffin together with a red and white Barnsley FC scarf, according to The Sun.

The gathering at the pub following the funeral was said to have lasted hours as mourners celebrated Sir Michael's life while his favourite singer, Frank Sinatra, was played in the background.

A source said: “It was a very dignified send-off for a man who remained understated and classy to the end.

“Everyone was in good spirits remembering him and his achievements. It was perfect.”