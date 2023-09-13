The 53-year-old’s parents died in August on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent.

Anne and David were on their way to have lunch when their car toppled off a bridge and into a river.

But on Tuesday (September 12), Phil’s Channel 4 co-host Kirstie Allsopp shared a video with him on Instagram confirming the pair had returned to filming their popular property programme.

So far, the duo has appeared in 39 series together over 20 years and have also starred in spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.

Kirstie also thanked fans for “such lovely messages” about Phil’s parents, saying: “So we’re back at work filming on Location, Location, Location and I didn’t quite know what my next post on Instagram should be, because the last post was about Phil’s mum and dad and you all put such lovely, lovely messages and Phil was so grateful.”

Phil interjected: “I’m very grateful, and I haven’t put anything on Instagram either, but I do appreciate people’s lovely, lovely comments.”

Kirstie continued: “You see, he’s English and he is a man and he’s just done really, really well.

“So round of applause to Phil for doing that and thank you.

“You’ve all been so kind.”

How Phil Spencer honoured his parents after fatal crash

Recently, Kirstie said Phil and his family were “all going to the pub for lunch” where his parents were driving to before the tragic incident happened.

On an episode of the BBC’s Newscast podcast on Saturday (August 2), she revealed: “(Phil’s) got a lovely, lovely family and they’re very, very close and they’re all together.

“In fact, his sister was married yesterday, which they went ahead with and today they’re all going to the pub for lunch. The same pub that his parents were on the way to when they died.

“He’s very stoical and pragmatic, and he feels very strongly that it was the right thing that his parents went together.”

It was Kirstie who broke the news of the death of Phil’s parents on Instagram, telling fans to join her in “sending so much love” to her co-star.

Later, he also confirmed the news on the same social media platform, confirming his mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening in the lead up to the fatal accident.

He also said the accident is “what God had planned for them” so the couple could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Describing the moments before the accident, he wrote: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it, they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do, my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts.

“He pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”