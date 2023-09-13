The chain's 'student pricing offer' is in place instead of the pub's normal book of deals.

It's not just for students though as all pubgoers can benefit from the offer.

Running for a month, Wetherspoons venues across the UK will offer the discounts from Wednesday, September 13 until Wednesday, October 11.

The cheaper items include the popular Au Vodka in all flavours, the full range of cocktail pitchers, all pizzas, burgers and more.

(Image: PA)

Wetherspoons to offer discounts to everyone this month

The discounts in Wetherspoons will cover 30 drinks including both soft and alcoholic and a further 30 food items.

See the full list of discounted items in Wetherspoons:

Budweiser (draught)

Corona (draught)

Coors

Strongbow Dark Fruit

Doom Bar

Stella Artois Alcohol-Free

Au Vodka (all flavours)

Monster (cans – all flavours)

Cocktails (pitchers – full range)

Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)

Coffee/tea/hot chocolate

Breakfast muffin deal

Burgers – spicy chicken strip burger, crunchy chicken strip burger, American burger and Beyond Burger

Deli deal range – paninis, wraps and 8" pizzas

11" pizzas (full range)

Discussing the student pricing deal, Wetherspoon’s head of marketing, Jon Yates, said: “We are pleased to offer a superb range of food and drinks, at excellent prices, to all of our customers – not just students.”

Alongside discounted items for the next month, Wetherspoons is also introducing a new item with the Spicy Chicken Strip Burger.

The burger includes two southern-fried chicken strips, iceberg lettuce and some Naga chilli mayo for some spice and a portion of chips.