More than 3.2 million people across the UK were claiming the benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions, according to the latest statistics from January 2023.

There are 1.2m people claiming PIP for a 'Psychiatric Disorder' and this accounts for 37 per cent of all claimants.

This is an umbrella term used by DWP as the main category of disabling conditions recorded at the time of application, including subcategories and specific health conditions.

Hundreds of long-term health conditions are being supported through PIP, but the list is not definitive and contains an 'unknown' category.

The statistics from DWP for PIP conditions indicate an increase in the number of people claiming for Psychiatric Disorder.

Yesterday I asked the Government to consider changing the way Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments are carried out to ensure that people with fluctuating conditions like Crohn's disease and Colitis get the support they need. pic.twitter.com/gW342xZOZ6 — Sarah Green MP 🔶 (@SarahGreenLD) September 5, 2023

People of working age with a mental health condition may not be aware that they could be eligible for financial support through PIP payments.

Following the annual benefits uprating in April, a successful claim for PIP is worth between £26.90 and £172.75 each week in additional financial support.

PIP - a quick guide

PIP is a benefit which is gradually replacing DLA. If you need extra help because of an illness, disability or mental health condition you could be eligible for PIP.

You will be assessed by a health professional to work out the level of help you can get and your rate will be reviewed to make sure you are getting the right support.

Who is eligible for PIP?





To be eligible for PIP, you must have a health condition or disability where you:

have had difficulties with daily living or getting around (or both) for 3 months

expect these difficulties to continue for at least 9 months

You usually need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be in the country when you apply.

In addition to what we have outlined above if you get or need help with any of the following because of your condition, you should consider applying for PIP.

preparing, cooking or eating food

managing your medication

washing, bathing or using the toilet

dressing and undressing

engaging and communicating with other people

reading and understanding written information

making decisions about money

planning a journey or following a route

moving around

There are different rules if you are terminally ill, you will find these on the GOV.UK website.

an important message from @romankemp, who's posted an open letter to the government and all MPs calling for commitment to mental health support in all schools across the UK ❤️



if you or someone you know needs help with their mental health, contact Joe's Buddy Line pic.twitter.com/h0H9j2I7JZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 7, 2023

How is PIP paid?





PIP is usually paid every four weeks unless you are terminally ill, in which case it is paid weekly. It will be paid directly into your bank, building society or credit union account.

PIP payment rates 2023/24

You will need an assessment to work out the level of financial help you will receive and your rate will be regularly reviewed to make sure you are getting the right support.

PIP is made up of two components:

Daily living

Mobility

Whether you get one or both of these and how much depends on how severely your condition affects you.

The 2023/24 payment rates are:

Daily living

Standard rate: £68.10

Enhanced rate: £101.75

Mobility

Standard rate: £26.90

Enhanced rate: £71.00

#SuicidePreventionDay is a cause close to my heart and we can all play our part.



The next Labour government will deliver 8,500 additional staff to provide mental health support in every school and a mental health hub in every community.



Here’s how you can help 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HMfCL34eT5 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) September 10, 2023

How do you make a claim for PIP?





You can make a new claim by contacting the DWP, you will find all the information you need to apply on the GOV.UK website.

Before you call, you will need:

your contact details

your date of birth

your National Insurance number - this is on letters about tax, pensions and benefits

your bank or building society account number and sort code

your doctor or health worker’s name, address and telephone number

dates and addresses for any time you’ve spent abroad, in a care home or hospital

How you are assessed

You will be assessed by an independent healthcare professional to help the DWP determine the level of financial support, if any, you need for PIP.

Face-to-face consultations for health-related benefits are offered alongside video calls, telephone and paper-based assessments - it's important to be aware that there is no choice here, it's up to the health professional and DWP.