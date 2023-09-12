BBC drama series Waterloo Road was recently renewed for a further two seasons following the release of series 12 earlier this year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB) today Anglea Griffin, who plays Kim Campbell on the show, gave fans an insight into what could be coming up next season saying Waterloo Road "might be moving".

'You'll have to wait and see.'@Angela_Griffin reveals Waterloo Road could be moving! Could this be because of the concrete issues that have plagued schools? pic.twitter.com/Q6Z4JHH5HK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 12, 2023

Waterloo Road "might be moving" next season

More than 100 schools in England fitted with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) were forced to fully or partially close recently.

Raac is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

GMB presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, asked Griffin while on the show today if there may be any reference to Raac in season 13 or 14 of Waterloo Road.

Balls asked: "How's your roof? No concrete issues?"

To which Griffin replied: "It's alright, do you know what, it's alright."

Before Reid added: "Are you going to address it (the Raac issues)?"

Griffin continued: "We're not going to address that but we might be moving. You'll have to wait and see, it's all very exciting. We're so topical."