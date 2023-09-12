The beloved TV icon, who has starred on Big Brother and Gogglebox, said his mother is recovering after suffering a fall while on her first holiday "in a good few years".

However, he has since revealed how she has struggled to get the care she needs amid problems with the National Health Service (NHS).

Rylan Clark says mum struggling to receive 'urgent' surgery after fall in Spain

My mum has been home 4 days, tried to book her in private (because luckily I can afford that) for her arm and leg, won’t take her because surgery wasn’t done by them, since Friday have been waiting for the NHS hospital to come back to me, have been number 76 in the Queue since… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 11, 2023

Taking to popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the BBC Strictly star told fans how he has been waiting for the NHS "to come back to me" as Linda is unable to go private for the required surgery.

Rylan Clark said: "My mum has been home 4 days, tried to book her in private (because luckily I can afford that) for her arm and leg, won’t take her because surgery wasn’t done by them, since Friday have been waiting for the NHS hospital to come back to me, have been number 76 in the Queue since this morning finally get through to be told they haven’t received her referral (which they have)."

He added that his mother also has several other health conditions, saying: "My mum is 71 and has other serious health issues. I know the NHS is on its knees at the minute but what on earth would she do without family around her."

GP has sent two urgent referrals , have tried to get through. Will just have to wait, just time sensitive as her staples are due to come out and not sure of implications if they are left in longer. Thanks for all your advice x if anyone knows someone at the fracture clinic… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 11, 2023

He later admitted that if could go private, he would as this would mean "one less patient the already exhausted NHS won’t have to worry about."

In another tweet, he revealed how their GP had "sent two urgent referrals" but that she would have to "wait" despite the issue being "time sensitive".

He also cleared up any confusion, saying: "For any confusion, Mum is in a arm cast and has a leg brace on, she has broken her arm and leg in Spain. Spanish surgeon said she needs staples out this week (time sensitive) and I need to pick it up the second we get back."