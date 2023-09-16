ITV viewers will be familiar with the gameshow's premise - the show starts with a total of 100 contestants who are all hoping to score the whopping £100,000 jackpot.

The participants then get whittled down as the difficulty of the questions gets that much harder.

That is until there is only one left - with one final question to answer that only 1% of the country can get correct.

Lee Mack hosts ITV's gameshow The 1% club. ( Magnum Media/ ITV) (Image: Magnum Media/ITV)

Designed as an IQ test of sorts, the gameshow puts the 'logic and commonsense' of its hopefuls to the test

Unlike a classic pub quiz - as fun as they are - it's not about how many weird and wonderful facts you can memorise.

So, studying the longest words in the English language or random capital cities will not be much help to you here.

That being said, if you want to study ahead of your next pub quiz, you can put your general knowledge to the test with our weekly quiz.

Do you have what it takes to win £100k as seen in Lee Mack's hit gameshow? Let's find out.

Take our 1% club quiz

These 1% club quiz questions are really going to get you scratching your head.

From mind-boggling maths problems to head-scratching riddles, your brain is going to get a real workout with this one.

How well did you score? Let us know in the comments below.