Danielle Harold, 31, has reportedly been "in demand" since leaving the BBC soap earlier this year after 11 years playing Lola Pearce-Brown.

Her character exited Albert Square in an emotional storyline that saw her die after battling brain cancer.

Now, producers of ITV's hit reality series I'm A Celebrity think she would be the "ideal campmate" for the upcoming new series.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show.

“It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey.

“Conversations are under way and producers are trying to lure her with a lucrative deal.”

A spokesperson for the show declined to confirm the rumour, the ITV representative said: “Any names ­suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation.”

The speculation comes as fellow soap star Alan Halsall - who has played Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street for 25 years - is also rumoured to be lined up for the jungle contest.

An insider said in July: “Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base.

“Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp - Adam Woodyatt being one recent example.

But Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Former 'Big Brother' champion Josie Gibson, who is now a presenter on This Morning, is said to have been offered a six-figure sum to take part.

A source said recently: "Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her.

"She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

"She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to 'I’m A Celebrity', as she already does on 'This Morning', and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates."