My Mum, Your Dad is a dating show with a difference - it follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love.

But unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their every move and will have the opportunity to play matchmaker and decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

Tonight’s the night! Get ready to feel all the emotions ❤️🥹



Brand new #MyMumYourDad starts at 9pm on ITV1 and @ITVX @MyMumYourDadUK @ThisisDavina pic.twitter.com/Lb5Vs5GXpu — ITV (@ITV) September 11, 2023

My Mum, Your Dad 2023 contestants

There will be eight parent/child combinations on the new dating show My Mum, Your Dad 2023:

Natalie and son Kaliel.

Caroline and daughter Karli

Monique and daughter Taiya

Clayton and son Christian

Elliott and son Zachary

Sharon and daughter Tia

Roger and daughter Jessica

Paul and daughter Mazey

Geri Horner thinks the Spice Girls were a 'voice for the voiceless'





When is My Mum, Your Dad on and how to watch

My Mum, Your Dad starts tonight (Monday, September 11) on ITV1 and ITVX.

The programme will air weeknights at 9pm.

The series consists of 10 one-hour long episodes.

Davina McCall says new dating series has "juiciest twist"





.@edballs will sadly not be taking part 😅 but we can't wait to watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' tonight at 9pm on @ITV 📺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bojjh4C1rb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 11, 2023

Talking about the new dating show, host Davina McCall said: "I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad - this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

"Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner.

"But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

My Mum, Your Dad will air weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.