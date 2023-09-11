The 34-year-old dancer was paired with Matt Goss last year and Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker the year before where she finished in fifth place.

However, it seems as though Nadiya won't have the chance to compete for the glitterball trophy this year.

Geri Horner thinks the Spice Girls were a 'voice for the voiceless'





The Ukrainian dancer is apparently not happy with the situation but will do her best to support fellow professional and her partner Kai Widdrington.

BBC Strictly Come Daning star Nadiya Bychkova 'seething' after missing out on celebrity partner

The source told the Mirror: "Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her. She was both gutted, and very, very angry."

The insider added: "She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her."

When is the new series of Strictly Come Dancing airing on the BBC?





The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm.

Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻 🪩



Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

See the full lineup of contestants taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants for 2023:

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC on Saturday, September 16 at 6:35pm.