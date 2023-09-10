The 58-year-old was recently given the special recognition gong at the National Television Awards (NTAs) 2023 for her talented work, including roles in Coronation Street, Last Tango In Halifax, and Happy Valley.

She also won the award at the star-studded ceremony for best drama performance for her role as West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood in the gritty crime drama which ended earlier this year after three series.

Lancashire explained to The Mail on Sunday: “I’m having the most terrible menopause. I’ve got brain fog.

“I was in Sainsbury’s the other day, and I found myself just stood there in the aisle and could not remember what I was there for. It just comes over you all of a sudden.

“I can’t remember things that happened 30 years ago either.”

Lancashire who also played a role in Where the Heart Is spoke of her struggles with the heat and needing two fans “pretty much on my face the whole time” at the NTAs.

“I brought one of my closest friends with me and his job was to keep an eye out for the cameras and if it looked like they were going to pan across to us, then he’d let me know so I could hide them,” she said.

Pop singer Olly Murs has revealed ITV’s Starstruck “won’t be coming back” as it's been axed from the channel.

The X Factor star told The Sun at the NTAs earlier in the week and revealed why he is "gutted” about the news.

The 39-year-old presenter said: "Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back.

"I am gutted it is such a great show. In this game, things change so quickly. The ratings did really well but in terms of money and stuff like that, it just didn’t work."

Starstruck previously aired on ITV1 during Saturday nights over two seasons and was a modern twist on Stars In Their Eyes.

The entertainment show saw superfans transform into their idols to perform a special routine in front of judges Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith (2022), Shania Twain (2023), guest Ronan Keating and Jason Manford.

The winners who impersonated their musical icon the best in each series took home a £50,000 cash prize.