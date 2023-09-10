It comes as prices of standard-letter size first-class stamps will rise again for the second time this year in October.

On the Money Saving Expert website, it says you should “beat the hikes by stocking up now” as the cost of first-class stamps is due to increase by 14%, the Royal Mail confirmed.

When will the cost of first-class stamps rise and what will the new price be?





NEWS: First class stamp prices to rise 14% on 1 October, even more for large letters! Full info and what you can do about it here... https://t.co/FB7OFdRmDm



(and yes that does make a 1st class letter stamp £1.25) — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 4, 2023

The price increase will take place from Monday, October 2 and the new cost will be £1.25 - up 15p from £1.10.

However, second-class stamp charges will remain unchanged.

Martin explains: “For years, every time stamps go up in price I've suggested people stock up and bulk-buy in advance, as provided the stamp doesn't have a price on it and instead just says the postage class, it's still valid after the hike.

"This has been an effective tactic, as a first-class letter stamp is now £1.10, soon to be rising to £1.25 – in 2012 it was just 60p.

"So you may as well stock up now, even if it's just for Christmas cards for the next few Christmases."

Royal Mail chief commercial officer Nick Landon commented: “We understand the economic challenges that many of our customers are currently facing and have considered the price changes very carefully in light of the significant decline in letter volumes.

“Letter volumes have reduced dramatically over recent years, down more than 60% from their peak in 2004/5 and 30% since the pandemic.

“It is vital that the universal service adapts to reflect this new reality.”

Dame Shirley Bassey honoured by new stamps released by Royal Mail

In more stamp news, Royal Mail recently revealed images of 12 special stamps to mark 70 years since the start of music legend Dame Shirley Bassey’s career.

She is the first solo female music artist to be honoured with a dedicated stamp issue.

Eight stamps in the main set show Dame Shirley performing throughout her career, while a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, capture her during recording sessions and rehearsals.

‘They are fabulous. Nothing cheers you up in a morning than pics of Shirley in her various outfits’



🎤 Music journalist @juderogers reacts to Dame Shirley Bassey becoming the first female solo artist in British history to be on a series of stamps



🎧 Listen on @BBCSounds ⬇️ — BBC Woman's Hour (@BBCWomansHour) September 7, 2023

The stamps include Dame Shirley singing at the Pigalle nightclub in 1965, in Bournemouth in 1974, at the BBC Electric Proms in 2009, singing World In Union (with Bryn Terfel) during the Opening Ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in 1999, and performing during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood in 2013.

Dame Shirley said: “I am absolutely thrilled and would never have dreamed that one day my face would be on a stamp – that one day a letter might arrive and there I am, with a postmark next to me!

“It’s an absolute honour to be the first solo female artist to receive a collection from Royal Mail. The stamps are wonderful, and I hope my fans and collectors love them as much as I do.”