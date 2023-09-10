Loose Women’s panel is currently on tour with the likes of Linda Robson, Charlene White and more joining the pair on stage along the way.

At a show this week, Nadia Sawalha was joined on stage with Christine Lampard, Frankie Bridge and Denise Welch and the four Loose Women stars were photographed holding hands together and raising their arms in the air, as if they were about to bow.

The picture was uploaded to Denise Welch’s Instagram and she found it hilarious when she realised Nadia was the only one not smiling at the crowd.

Instead, Nadia pulled a face as she put her hand to her chest – Denise explained why in the Instagram caption.

With lots of cry laughing emojis and tagging those who joined her on stage, she said: “Omg!!! @nadiasawalha forgot she’d undone her bra as it was too tight then stood up!!!!”

In the picture, Nadia is seen using her spare hand to hold down her bra.

Loose Women fans rush to comment on ‘hilarious’ moment

Fans of Loose Women rushed to the comment section of Denise’s post to share their thoughts on the “hilarious” moment snapped in the picture.

With several cry laughing emojis, one joked: “Flipping heck that was a close one , half the front row would of been taken out if she hadnt realised xx”

Another said: “Nadia makes me howl, xx”

A third commented with a cry laughing emoji and said: “Hilarious”