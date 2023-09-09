If you have been wondering how you can switch up your meals, Dr Michael Mosley has advised people should incorporate a Mediterranean lifestyle which could “cut your risk of heart disease, stroke and developing type 2 diabetes by almost half.”

The 66-year-old broadcaster said he is at “higher risk” of heart disease and a heart attack because of “family history” but “there are ways to reduce it.”

Dr Michael Mosley explains how following a Mediterranean diet for 10 years affected his life

Writing for the Daily Mail, he revealed why he is a “huge fan” of the traditional Mediterranean diet which is “rich in olive oil, nuts and oily fish, with lots of fruit and veg.”

He said: “Following this diet for more than ten years has helped me keep weight off and my blood pressure and blood sugar levels within a healthy range. And large trials show eating more of these sorts of food can cut your risk of heart disease, stroke and developing type 2 diabetes by almost half.

“But it is not as simple as adding a bit more olive oil or oily fish to your life. While these foods are anti-inflammatory (and chronic inflammation helps drive heart disease), there is so much more to benefit from when looking at the Mediterranean lifestyle.”

Dr Michael Mosley said it's the traditional Mediterranean lifestyle that's 'beneficial', not just the food (Image: Getty)

Dr Mosley continued to explain: “In fact, it is the traditional Mediterranean lifestyle and not just the food that’s protective and beneficial. So much so that scientists in Spain have now created something called the Mediterranean Lifestyle Index (or MEDLIFE) which takes into account other aspects of the Mediterranean lifestyle that are useful, including activity levels and socialising with friends.

“Using the MEDLIFE, you score ‘points’ not just for consuming more olive oil, but also for socialising for at least a couple of hours at the weekend and spending less than one hour a day watching TV, for instance.”

NHS to offer blood pressure checks in supermarkets and barbers

Dr Mosley's health tip comes as thousands of people in England will be able to have their blood pressure checked at barber shops, supermarkets, mosques and dominoes clubs.

Around 1 in 4 adults in the UK have high blood pressure, but many don’t know it. It can increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke.



Around 1 in 4 adults in the UK have high blood pressure, but many don't know it. It can increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

The NHS is expanding blood pressure check services in local communities to help prevent strokes and heart attacks.

The “major drive” follows new NHS figures which show high street pharmacies delivered a total of 149,865 blood pressure checks to the over 40s in May 2023, more than double the 58,345 delivered the year before.

Following this, new funding as part of the primary care access recovery plan will see a further 2.5 million blood pressure checks in community pharmacies, which are estimated to prevent more than 1,350 cardiovascular events each year.