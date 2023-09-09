Previously, the 34-year-old revealed he would be missing his broadcasting slot, announcing on social media “my priority at the moment is my mum.”

Radio legend Scott Mills took over to present the Rylan On Saturday programme last week while Rylan cared for Linda during her hospital stay in Spain.

The pair have been a returning presence on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, entertaining viewers with their comical chats on the sofa.

It unfortunate accident happened as Rylan decided to take his mum abroad because she hadn’t been away in a decade.

On Saturday, he told BBC Radio 2 listeners: “Unfortunately decided to take mummy Linda on holiday… she’s not been away for 10 years. And what (did) she going to do? Falls over and breaks an arm and leg, what (are) you going to do? Classic Linda, classic Linda.

“Now a little broken arm and a leg, (I) can deal with that but when you take that up with everything else (that) is wrong with her nightmare, especially abroad.

“But we are both back, mummy Linda is home safe and sound, she is recovering, she’s chilling out.

“There’s honestly, for want for a better term, I don’t mean this in a rude way, it’s like someone’s died. The amount of people that have been around the house, there’s flowers. It’s all gone on.

“All the neighbours come out. It was like someone had come home from war.”

Big Brother star Rylan Clark flies 'mummy Linda' home on private jet

On Instagram, Rylan revealed he flew “mummy Linda” home on a private aircraft.

Alongside pictures of a plane on a runway and snaps of a smiling Linda with her arm in a cast and strapped to a medical bed, he wrote: “She might have broke an arm and a leg but she’s cost me an arm and a leg! LINDAS COMING HOME!! Massive thank you to the amazing team and surgeons at @helicopterossanitarios . Thanks for looking after my mum x”

On his return to BBC Radio 2, The X Factor icon also told his listeners he wanted to give a “massive thank you” to Helicopteros Sanitarios, a health care service that also use planes and helicopters to transfer patients, which is based in Malaga.

He explained: “The hospital looked after mummy so well so muchas gracias (thank you so much in Spanish)… It was a five star hotel, the hospital, they had champagne on the menu, I nearly checked in myself, and you should have seen the physio (physiotherapist), I nearly broke my own arm, oh my god.”

He also thanked “the lovely Scott Mills for jumping in last week” along with his fans for their support.