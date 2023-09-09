There are plenty of places you can climb a mountain across the UK but knowing which ones are best might help you decide where to go.

Hiking experts at GO Outdoors have conducted research to determine the best mountains to climb.

They looked at the terrain, distance and height of each mountain to come up with a list of the best 15 to climb for any hiker.

The experts at GO Outdoors also put together a few tips to help hikers climb mountains safely.

Scafell Pike was named the third best mountain to climb in the UK (Image: Getty Images)

15 best mountains to climb in the UK

Ben Nevis in Lochaber, Scotland was named the best mountain to climb in the UK and was graded moderate when it comes to difficulty.

The mountain is a 15.35km walk and stands at 1345m high, making it approximately six hours and 45 minutes to climb. It has mountain terrain.

Ben Lomond in Loch Lomond & Trossachs, Scotland ranked in 15th place and has been categorised as easy in terms of difficulty.

The mountain is a 6.3km walk and it’s 974m high, taking approximately three hours and 40 minutes to climb. It has mountain terrain.

Here are the best mountains to climb in the UK:

Ben Nevis, Lochaber (moderate) Snowdon, Snowdonia (moderate) Scafell Pike, Lake District (moderate) Tryfan, Snowdonia (difficult) Slieve Donard, County Down (difficult) Helvellyn, Lake District (difficult) Ben Macdui, Cairngorms (difficult) Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons (easy) Great Gable, Lake District (moderate) Buachaille Etive Mor (difficult) Cadair Idris, Gwynedd (difficult) Pen y Ghent, Yorkshire Dales (moderate) Schiehallion, Perth & Kinross (easy) Cat Bells, Lake District (moderate) Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond & Trossachs (easy)

How to climb a mountain safely

You can find out more about the GO Outdoor research via the website.

Check the Met Office Mountain weather forecast

It’s essential to plan ahead by checking the weather as sudden changes can be very dangerous.

You should always be prepared to turn back if conditions deteriorate.

Use a buddy system

Always hike with a partner or a group so you have an extra layer of safety if anything goes wrong.

Use appropriate gear

Make sure your equipment is high-quality and pack extra clothes including warm, insulated or down jackets for when temperatures drop at the top of mountains.

Emergency equipment is also key such as a basic first aid kit, a whistle, a flashlight and a multi-tool in case of emergencies.

Ben Lomond was named among the best mountains to climb in the UK (Image: Getty Images)

Keep hydrated and nourished

Carry water and substantial snacks with you especially if you’ll be on the move for extended periods of time.

It’s recommended that you take a bag with a water bladder to keep you hydrated.

Make sure to snack on energy-rich foods to maintain your energy levels as you hike.

Communicate with others

Make sure you let someone know about your hiking or climbing plans including the route you intend to take, your return time and emergency contact information.

Follow safety guidelines

It’s important to obey any posted signs, rules or regulations for the area you’re hiking in.

These guidelines are put in place to keep climbers safe and rules must be followed, the experts at GO Outdoors said.