Speaking at the National Television Awards earlier this week, Rhys candidly revealed if a new series revolving around his character would happen or not.

At the NTAs, Sarah Lancashire (Sergeant Catherine Cawood) won the Special Recognition Award after earning acclaim from viewers and critics alike.

Will a spinoff of BBC show Happy Valley happen as Rhys Connah updates fans?





Speaking with the Radio Times on the NTA red carpet, Rhys Connah discussed the possibility of a spinoff programme on the BBC.

He told the publication: "It's not happening," adding: "I'm sorry to say it, it's not. They've wrote the three seasons which they wanted to make and the story's finished.

"Even if I'd enjoy filming it, it's not what would be best for the story, so that's it. Three seasons, you know."

Happy Valley, which was penned by Sally Wainwright, first aired in 2014 and lasted for three seasons.

While a new show appears unlikely, the cast was quick to praise Wainwright with Sarah Lancashire hinting at possible projects together in the future.

Mollie Winnard, who played Joanna Hepworth, revealed that she had wanted to work with the writer before becoming an actor.

She said: "I actually had it written in a little notepad from being 16 when I watched the show, well before I was an actor, that I wanted to work with Sarah because of watching Happy Valley.

"So, yeah, Sally Wainwright's phenomenal, her work is excellent."