Although cost-of-living savants such as Martin Lewis often provide British consumers with nifty saving tips and tricks, some shoppers have dreamt up their own ingenious methods.

One very common method, however, has been put under the spotlight as it is illegal.

The majority of large supermarket stores have provided shoppers with self-service to make the shopping experience speedy and easy.

Self-service checkouts started popping up in the UK just over a decade ago and now you'd be hard-pressed to find a supermarket without them now.

They cut down queue sizes and speed things up, and although supermarkets put measures in place to stop people cheating the system, they still often rely on customers being honest about their purchases.

One shopper has been warned that her 'cheeky' tactic at the checkout to save some cash could land her in big trouble.

According to the Mirror, the woman wrote into News.com.au 's Sisters In Law, which allows people to put their legal conundrums to sisters and lawyers Alison and Jillian Barrett, about a disagreement she had with a friend.

She said that when her friend uses the self-service checkouts, she regularly puts more expensive fruit and veg - such as avocados - through the system as a brown onion instead.

The friend believes that it isn't stealing as she's still paying something for it, and claims the supermarkets work the cost of self-checkout fraud into its prices because "everyone does it".

That excuse 'is not going to cut it'





The lawyers replied to advise: "It doesn't matter how your friend tries to justify her behaviour, her deceitful conduct in intentionally not paying full price is against the law.

"Your friend's technique of using the self-service checkout to pass off more expensive items as cheaper ones cheats the system by underpaying.

"Her fraudulent behaviour is just one of many tricks employed by self-service thieves to avoid payment."

Alison and Jillian, based in Australia, said the 'tricks' are costing supermarkets a fortune every year and are actually pushing up the prices of groceries as a result.

Self-checkouts can weigh items to check you're being truthful, and supermarkets often employ staff and security guards to ensure they are being used correctly - but they also rely on the honesty of their customers.

They warned that "an excuse like getting avocados confused with brown onions is likely not going to cut it".