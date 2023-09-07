A teaser clip of the new hosts has been released and if you’re wondering what’s in store for the ITV revival of the show, look no further.

Here’s what we know about the new series of Big Brother.

Big Brother sees it all 👀



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/GeDVzsDAWO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 31, 2023

Who are the new hosts for Big Brother?





Big Brother will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best as the show.

Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling all presented the popular programme during its 18-year reign on British TV before it was axed in 2018 amid a ratings slump.

This is Big Brother. @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest please come to the diary room...



✨ Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts ✨



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gn52oRZatT — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 25, 2023

What is Big Brother and when did it start?





The programme sees housemates live together in a custom-built house for weeks without access to the outside world.

There is a cash prize for the winner and the show started back in 2000 on Channel 4.

In 2011, Channel 5 took over and the new series will air on ITV2 and ITVX in October 2023.

How many episodes can viewers look forward to?





ITV has revealed that the new series will have 36 episodes which will include 34 highlights shows and a 90-minute launch and final, according to TV Zone.

It also reports that there will be a spin-off show that will air six nights a week after every main show which will air from Sunday to Friday.

Can viewers catch a glimpse of the reboot before it airs?





Viewers can look out for a teaser clip of the new series starring the two hosts.

The clip, which sees the pair laughing while sat behind the scenes with what appears to be a Big Brother trailer in the background, comes ahead of the first advert for the much-anticipated series.

The first promo starring Odudu and Best will air during the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 on Friday in the lead-up to the series launching next month.