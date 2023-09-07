Stephen and husband Daniel Lustig announced their departure from the hit Channel 4 show in an emotional statement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gogglebox icon Stephen said the “time was right” to “move on” from the show.

He added: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years."

Gogglebox also shared the news, praising Stephen and Daniel’s “brilliant and illustrious” contributions to the show.

A statement said: “After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show.

“As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years."

Studio Lambert, creators of Gogglebox, also thanked Stephen and Daniel for their contributions to the show, saying: “We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects."