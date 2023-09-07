Yes, that's right, £1.99 a month down from the usual £10.99 (for its premium package).

The discounted payments will last for three months before reverting back to the usual payment of £10.99 unless cancelled.

From Marvel to Star Wars and every Disney movie you can think of including the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, there is something on Disney+ for the whole family to enjoy.

The wait is over! ⏳ Experience life under the sea at home with Ariel and her friends! 🌊🐠🦀🪸🫧 Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is NOW STREAMING only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Cu4oF4qPfu — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 6, 2023

But unfortunately, the deal is not available to everyone and is only on offer for a limited time, so you'll have to hurry.

Who can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99 a month?





According to the Disney+ website, the £1.99 deal is available to "new and eligible returning subscribers only".

You also must be over 18 years old to take advantage of the limited-time Disney+ offer.

Rebels will rise.



Catch up on the first four episodes of @AhsokaOfficial, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eyuFQcIUau — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 6, 2023

When does the Disney+ £1.99 deal end?





The Disney+ £1.99 is only available for a limited time and you'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of it.

The £1.99 offer will only be available until Wednesday, September 20.

For more information on the deal or to subscribe to Disney+ visit their website and/or download the app on your mobile phone.