Boy band icon Joe Jonas has declared the separation from Game of Thrones legend Sophie Turner.

The 34-year-old who stars alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin in American pop group the Jonas Brothers filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old actress in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court.

According to the PA news agency, the documents said: “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The filing also revealed Jonas is seeking joint custody over the pair’s children.

As many come to terms with the sad news on social media, let’s take a look back at the relationship timeline of Jonas and Turner over the years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to divorce, reports say

Jonas and Turner first met in person in October 2016, the couple later said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in the same year.

The celebrities were dating each other exclusively by December 2016 and they announced their engagement in October 2017.

It was after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019 when the talented duo married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner

Famous faces such as Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

They had a second wedding ceremony on June 29 of that year with friends and family at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

Fellow Game of Thrones cast-mate Maisie Williams was Turner’s maid of honour.

Jonas and Turner, who is originally from Northampton, had their first daughter, Willa, in 2020 and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Fans share their support for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amid divorce

Commenting on the latest celebrity gossip on X (formerly Twitter), one person said: “goodnight Barbies, not at all thinking about Timothée Chalamet making out with Kylie Jenner at the Beyoncé concert, Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner or Tom Holland being so madly in love with Zendaya that he films her everywhere like he’s holding a 90s camcorder.”

Supporting the couple amid many rumours, this fan wrote: “Truly shocked that people on the internet jump to judging Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for something that is going on in their personal lives.

“It’s their private matter and there will be reasons we’ll never know, nobody has the right to judge what they’re going through.”

This account posted: “Honestly, I’ve never been so sad to hear divorce news about a celebrity couple… say it ain’t so Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner.”

“not believing the joe jonas and sophie turner divorce rumors until one of them pulls up the notes app to tell us themselves,” claimed another.