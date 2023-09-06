See all the winners of the National Television Awards 2023

The event brings together the biggest names in the industry to celebrate excellence from its members.

While this year saw some familiar faces win awards, there were a few upsets with This Morning losing out on its winning streak after The Repair Shop won the Daytime award.

With that said, here are all the winners of the National Television Awards 2023.

This Morning losing out on an award wasn't the only notable event to take place last night with tributes pouring in for the late and great Paul O'Grady.

The star was best known for his alter ego Lily Savage and for his work with the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on the ITV programme For The Love of Dogs.

The Awards ceremony also saw 1% Club host Lee Mack make a hilarious jab at Ant and Dec when he accepted the award for best Quiz Game Show.

Upon noticing the mic was low down, he said: "Well, I don't know who's set the microphones up but I bet they thought he was going to do the talking," before pointing to a shorter colleague.

Adding: "... Or that Ant and Dec were going to win it".

The camera then panned to an amused Ant and Dec in the NTA audience.

New drama – Wednesday

– Wednesday Reality competition – The Traitors

– The Traitors Authored documentary – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

– Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now Returning drama – Happy Valley

– Happy Valley TV presenter – Ant & Dec (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway)

– Ant & Dec (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway) Factual – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

– Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs Drama performance – Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

– Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – Gogglebox

– Gogglebox Serial drama – EastEnders

– EastEnders TV interview – The Graham Norton Show

– The Graham Norton Show Serial drama performance – Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

– Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) Quiz game show – The 1% Club

– The 1% Club Rising star – Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

– Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) Daytime – The Repair Shop

– The Repair Shop Comedy – Young Sheldon

– Young Sheldon Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

