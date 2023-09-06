The NTAs took place last night at the O2 in London, seeing big names from across the UK celebrate the entertainment sector.

This Morning was nominated in the best daytime show category along with The Repair Shop, Loose Women and The Chase.

The ITV show was looking to extend its winning streak at the NTAs to 13 years, having won a gong every year since 2011.

But it was unable to do so with The Repair Shop claiming the 2023 daytime award.

To make the night even worse for the show, attendees at the NTAs booed when This Morning was mentioned.

It has been a turbulent 2023 for the ITV daytime show after Phillip Schofield announced in May he would be stepping down from his role of co-host amid an alleged off-air rift between he and Holly Willoughby.

A week later he quit ITV completely after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Holly Willoughby responds to This Morning's NTAs loss

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby took to Instagram following the NTAs to congratulate Jay Blades and the whole The Repair Shop team for their win.

Willoughby posted: "To this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe (heart emoji) and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!! And what a night for the incredible Sarah Lancashire (star emoji)… @joeldommett thank you for a great night… See you in the morning."

While This Morning posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account saying: "Congratulations to The Repair Shop on their win at this year's National Television Awards.

"We also want to say thank you to you, our viewers, for all of your votes. It's always an honour to be nominated, as we make this show for you and appreciate all of your support."

This Morning booed by attendees at the NTAs

When This Morning was mentioned at the NTAs an audible boo could be heard ringing out from attendees at the O2.

The cameras panned to Willoughby and co-host Alison Hammond who just seemed to ignore the booing, simply sitting in their seats clapping and smiling.

People also took to social media during the awards ceremony to share their thoughts on the ITV show.

One person on X said: "Haha it’s about time someone else won huge congratulations to The Repair Shop."

Another, referencing Willoughby's speech following the Phillip Schofield scandal earlier this year, added: "Firstly is Holly okay x."

While a third person commented: "I recommend going on The Repair Shop to try and fix the show."