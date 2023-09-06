The NTAs took place last night at the O2 in London, seeing big names from across the UK celebrate the entertainment sector.

Fellow actors and fans stopped and observed an emotional tribute to O'Grady who passed away in March at the age of 67.

The broadcaster's husband Andre Portasio shared the sad news that O'Grady had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” before it was later revealed O'Grady died from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

O'Grady was best known for his role as Lily Savage and for hosting Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Video from MegaSoapFans2020/YouTube

NTAs pay tribute to the late Paul O'Grady

O’Grady was hailed as a “trailblazer” for breaking into the mainstream broadcasting landscape with his alter ego (Savage) and for his charity work around animals and Aids.

The NTA paid tribute last night to the late TV icon with a montage of his career.

The awards show host Joel Dommett added: "Here at the National Television Awards we wanted to remember someone very special, the one and only Paul O’Grady.

“Nominated an astonishing 28 times for an NTA, his first nearly 30 years ago, his career came in many guises and no matter what he did, there was always kindness coupled with a unique sense of fun that won over audiences in an instance.”

Fans took to social media to also help honour the memory of O'Grady.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "Very emotional and a respectable tribute to paul o'grady. It's hard to believe he isn't here anymore, Sadly missed by many, including myself. R.i.p paul legend."

Another added: "What a beautiful tribute to Paul O’Grady at the @OfficialNTAs, I still mourn the loss of this man!! Massive congratulations to #ForTheLoveOfDogs and @Battersea_ for that well-deserved win!!! He’d be so proud!! #PaulOGrady."

While a third fan said: "A beautiful tribute to Paul O’Grady. TV just isn’t the same without him."

Paul O'Grady for the Love of Dogs wins NTA

Not only was O'Grady recognised for his contributions to the industry with a tribute last night, but his show For The Love Of Dogs - which airs on ITV - won an NTA in the factual entertainment category.

The winner of Factual Entertainment is Paul O’Grady, For the Love of Dogs, a huge congratulations to your winner! ✨ #NTAs2023 #NTAs pic.twitter.com/ZWKrgzsQRS — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 5, 2023

He was up against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, who accepted the award, said: “I would like to thank Paul, of course, and the ITV team… for shining a light on the care that we’re able to provide for the 100 or more dogs and cats that come to Battersea every week.

“I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals.

“I think that something about their plight and their vulnerability really struck a chord with Paul. He often referred to Battersea as his second home.”

Representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home included a little dog who also went up on stage to collect the award.

It was he who stole the show, barking during the acceptance speech, much to the fans' delight.

You can still watch Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs as it continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, September 7 at 8.30pm.