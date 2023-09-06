Nine UK gas hob manufacturers have now committed to taking corrective action to ensure these are safe after an investigation by the Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

A number of parent companies are affected, including Apelson Appliances UK Ltd, Buy It Direct Ltd, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, Kingfisher International Products Ltd, Lancaster Holdings Ltd, Maurice Lay Distributors Ltd, Product Care Trading Ltd (Russell Hobbs), Stax Trade Centres Ltd and The Wright Buy Ltd.

This warning has been issued after an explosion at a caravan park in April of this year which saw a person suffer "serious burns".

OPSS intervenes following gas hob safety issue: https://t.co/5ySSLgDrRd pic.twitter.com/aFhdTmRMI8 — Office for Product Safety and Standards (@OfficeforSandS) September 4, 2023

The investigation by the OPSS identified that faulty joints used to connect the hob models to the gas supply could pose an increased risk of poisoning, burns or gas explosions.

How will I know if my gas hob is dangerous after 'urgent' warning issued?





People across the country are being urged to check their gas hobs to see if they are affected.

Information about the affected brands and models can be found on the UK Government website.

The companies named have committed to visiting every home affected with members of the public, even those who are unsure if they are at risk, told to check their setup.

Brits are being urged to check their gas hobs after an explosion earlier this year (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire) (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Previously, the OPSS issued Suspension Notices in July to stop the further supply of the affected models and updated its advice in August.

Those with motorhomes or caravans are being urged to check their hobs as a "matter of urgency".

If consumers are using an affected appliance they are being urged to contact the National Gas Emergency Helpline for their area (0800 111 999 in England, Wales and Scotland, and 0800 002 001 in Northern Ireland) or a Gas Safe registered installer.