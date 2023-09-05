Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can help with extra living costs if you have both: a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition.
You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.
PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.
For the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71. If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get £172.75 a week or £691 every month.
DWP pays out £11million to thousands of people who were denied PIP payments https://t.co/6p19cnbj0R— John E Jefferson (@JohnEJefferson) March 17, 2023
Daily living part
You might get the daily living part of PIP if you need help with:
- preparing food
- eating and drinking
- managing your medicines or treatments
- washing and bathing
- using the toilet
- dressing and undressing
- reading
- managing your money
- socialising and being around other people
- talking, listening and understanding
Mobility part
You might get the mobility part of PIP if you need help with:
- working out a route and following it
- physically moving around
- leaving your home
You do not have to have a physical disability to get the mobility part. You might also be eligible if you have difficulty getting around because of a cognitive or mental health condition, like anxiety.
DWP autumn cost of living payments and cash boosts to claim as price cap changes#Autumn | #Living | #Payments | #Boostshttps://t.co/Lu04OnQTbx— Mia (@miatweets83) September 2, 2023
If you have one of these stomach conditions, you may be entitled to claim PIP:
Diseases of the oesophagus, stomach and duodenum
- Hiatus hernia / gastroesophageal reflux disease / reflux oesophagitis
- Oesophageal varices
- Oesophagus, stomach and duodenum - Other diseases of / type not known
- Peptic ulcer (gastric and duodenal)/gastritis
Diseases of the small bowel
- Coeliac disease
- Small bowel - Other diseases of / type not known
Inflammatory bowel disease
- Crohn’s disease
- Ulcerative colitis
Diseases of the colon
- Colon - Other diseases of / type not known
- Constipation
- Diverticular disease / diverticulitis
Diseases of the rectum and anus
- Anorectal abscess
- Fistula in anus
- Haemorrhoids
- Rectal prolapse
- Rectum/anus - Other diseases of / type not known
- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
- Benign tumours of the gastrointestinal tract
- Abdominal hernias
- Hernia
Congenital disorders of the GI tract
- Cleft lip
- Cleft lip with cleft palate
- Hirschprung Disease
- Tracheo-oesophageal fistula/atresia
Other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract
- Attention to artificial opening colostomy/ileostomy/ stoma - no underlying diagnosis
- Gastrointestinal tract - Other diseases of / type not known
Latest Personal Independence Payment (PIP) statistics show that as at 31st October 2022 there were 2.8 million claimants entitled to PIP (caseload) in England & Wales, with just over one in three cases (35%) receiving the highest level of award.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel