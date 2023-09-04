What most drivers don't know is that with intense sunlight comes an increased likelihood of investing in a car respray.

UV rays are powerful and on clear sky days, can penetrate molecules in car paints, causing them to be less reflective and appear duller to the human eye. Does this affect some cars more than others?

To help motorists in the heatwave, Leasing Options has put together a list of their best tips to help protect your car from sun and heat damage, saving you up to £2,400 on a car respray.

Yes, if your car is not cared for then it is at more risk of getting damaged by the sun. This is because dirt on cars can speed up the process of UV light penetration.

Mike Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at Leasing Options advises, “When it comes to car damage caused by the weather most motorists immediately think of damage caused by snow and ice. However, the sun and heat can also be a threat to your car.

“Motorists who fail to protect their car from the sun could risk needing a number of repairs for their car. Including a respray, new tyres and a battery replacement.

“To prevent this from happening motorists should ensure that in the summer months, they are regularly washing and hand drying their cars, checking tyre pressure monthly and getting their car battery checked by a professional.”

1. Wash your car and hand dry

The sun can cause your car paint to crack and fade. Washing and hand drying your car removes dirt and dust particles that can cause micro scratches and dull your car's finish.

It’s important to dry it by hand with a soft cloth, so minerals and grime don’t stick to the vehicle surface after a rinse.

2. Park in the shade

Stopping your car from getting exposed to direct sunlight will help keep your car's interior cooler for longer. This will also prevent any damage to the dashboard.

3. Check your tyre pressure once a month

If your tyres are underinflated and are sat on a hot pavement this can be a recipe for disaster.

Underinflated tyres are more likely to blow out in high temperatures, so you must check your tyre pressure once a month to prevent this.

4. Get a windshield sun protector

Although it may seem like a lot of effort to go to, windshield sun protectors are a great way to reduce the temperature inside your car.

They also help to prevent the dulling effect the UV has on your car interiors.

5. Don’t forget to clean your car’s interior

Dust combined with the hot sun can result in grime appearing on your dash and other surfaces. However, cleaning your car interior a couple of times a month can prevent this from happening.

Always be sure to use cleaning products intended for automotive surfaces.

6. Protect your car seats

Seat covers are great for helping to keep both leather and fabric seats cool. For those with leather seats, you should also use a leather conditioner to avoid cracks and tears from sun damage.

7. Check your fluid levels

Fluid levels in cars get used up more quickly than they usually would in the summer due to the heat. The risk of your car overheating increases if fluid levels are below where they should be.

You should regularly check your car’s engine oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid and keep them topped up.

8. Get the air filters checked

In the summer there is more dust and debris in the air, which can clog up the filters in your car.

This could cause the air in your car and fluid levels not to be regulated properly.

9. Apply a coat of wax after washing

Waxing is an important step to prevent sun damage to car paint. It provides a layer of protection between the UV light and your car’s surface.

10. Have your battery tested by a professional

The heat can place a higher load pressure on your car’s battery from running things like air conditioning.

In the summer you should have your battery tested by a professional to make sure it is functioning and prevent your car from not starting.