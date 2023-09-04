The research, which also analysed the busiest train stations, looked at the rate of cancellations across the country within a set time period.

The research showed that a number of locations such as stations in Manchester and York had cancellation rates of over 10%.

This comes after previous analysis of National Rail data by the BBC revealed that almost half of trains across Britain were at least one minute late.

Huddersfield train station was found to have the most cancellations in Britain (James Manning/PA Wire) (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

British train stations with the highest cancellation rates revealed in new research

According to research carried out by On Time Trains into the 100 busiest train stations across the country, Huddersfield was found to have the most cancellations at 13% out of 5500 scheduled journeys as of July 31.

Behind this was Manchester Victoria Station which had a rate of 10%.

York, Newcastle and Manchester Oxford Road all followed closely behind at 9%.

This comes after TransPennine (TPE), which manages Huddersfield, was brought under government control in May after a flurry of complaints over cancellations.

Interimn TPE managing director Chris Jackson said that since becoming government-run, "we have seen improvements in performance and have made real progress in rebuilding union relationships on a local level".

He added that the resumption of train drivers working on rest days had helped to bring cancellations down to 3.5%.

3% of all train journeys in Great Britain were cancelled (Aaron Chown/PA Wire) (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

"We know there is more to do, and we are actively developing plans to deliver the reliable, punctual and resilient railway our customers expect and deserve."

The analysis also revealed that 3% of all scheduled train journeys in Great Britain were cancelled between January 1 and July 31.

While 56% of trains were on time, a staggering 41% were at least one minute late.

In Wales, the overall cancellation rate was around 7% with the North East of England reporting the highest rate of cancellations in England at 7%.