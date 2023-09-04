Fans of the ballroom dancing programme were left worried after news of his injury was shared far and wide.

However, many of these fears have now been put to rest after he updated fans on his situation while posting on Instagram.

The dancer previously won the show back in 2021 alongside a deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But just months before the new series of the BBC show, there were concerns about whether or not he would be able to come back as a dancer when he shared that he had injured his ankle.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice updates fans on injury ahead of show return

Giovanni Pernice took to the social media platform Instagram to share that he is ready to take on a new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, because he is still resting, he has been forced to sit out some of the pre-recorded group performances.

The dancer was asked by one fan during a Q&A session: "Are you doing Strictly again this year? Heard someone say you are injured x."

He responded, telling them: "I was yes… But I'm back and fully recovered… Can't wait!!"

Another asked: "How is your ankle?" to which he said: "Lots of this… Is better… Thank you for asking…" before adding that the new series of Strictly "Is gonna be a good one".

In another post, the star also revealed that he was "filming something very special" before adding: "Now back to london and ready to put my dance shoes back on … @bbcstrictly here I come."

Giovanni was forced to disappoint fans previously when he revealed that he would not be doing any dancing alongside Anton Du Beke and others during the show's live UK tour.