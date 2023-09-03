It comes as the 53-year-old’s parents died in August on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent.

Anne and David were on their way to have lunch when their car toppled off a bridge and into a river.

But now Phil’s Channel 4 co-host Kirstie Allsopp has said Phil and his family were “all going to the pub for lunch” where his parents were driving to before the tragic incident happened.

On an episode of the BBC’s Newscast podcast on Saturday (August 2), she revealed: “(Phil’s) got a lovely, lovely family and they’re very, very close and they’re all together.

“In fact, his sister was married yesterday, which they went ahead with and today they’re all going to the pub for lunch. The same pub that his parents were on the way to when they died.

“He’s very stoical and pragmatic, and he feels very strongly that it was the right thing that his parents went together.”

Phil Spencer recalls how his brother tried to save their parents from the water

Recently, Phil paid tribute to his mother and father on Instagram, saying: “Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday (August 15).

“As a family we are all trying to hold on to the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mums Parkinson’s and Dads Dementia had been worsening and the long term future was set to be a challenge.

“So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.

“That was what God had planned for them - and it was a good plan.

“The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it - they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do - my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts - he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.

“Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief - all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a "good end" - this was it.

“It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage - to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.

“Mum Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”