Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast, she recalled a moment during her marriage to Mysterious Girl hitmaker Peter Andre, when plain-clothes police officers arrived at their home.

The mother-of-five explained: "Peter went, ‘Oh Kate the police are here,' and I said, 'Tell them to come back later we're going for a curry'.

"He said, 'They said it's pretty serious, come down.' They weren't in uniform. So I said, 'How do I know you're really the police?'"

She went on to say: “I phoned Clare (Katie’s manager) and said we've got police officers here and they reckon they've got something serious to tell us. I thought it was Ant and Dec doing a prank on us."

The I’m A Celeb star was told it was “something really serious” and the police began to explain why they were visiting.

Katie said: "We're in the room and they went, 'Right, our intelligence tell us there is a group...' They showed us some pictures, and I said, 'I don't know them.'

“But apparently they had been meeting up in the supermarket and they were going to create a car accident to get the kids.

“I kept on saying, ‘This is a wind-up, where’s Ant and Dec?’ They said, ‘This is serious, we’re not joking’.”

The 45-year-old recently said she is “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all.”

Katie admitted she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was put behind bars.

She was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and is facing further proceedings.

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, she discussed her personal financial situation.

“I actually think it’s quite a good thing for me to be in bankruptcy,” she said.

“I’m so threatened with court letters and that all the time. I’ve been to court more times than I’ve had hot dinners lately. And I am not scared anymore.

“I have said ‘can’t you put me into prison, just to cover it all’. Be done with it.”

The Mucky Mansion star said “I’m fed up with the reminders”, adding: “I genuinely don’t care if I go to prison. Because it’s done then.”

She continued: “And I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it’s like… I could do a story when I come out and it’s a win-win situation isn’t it?

“It wouldn’t affect my job, it wouldn’t affect nothing. I wouldn’t be in there long.

“What I mean is, if they’re going to keep threatening me, just do it. Just put me in there then, stop threatening and just do it.”

