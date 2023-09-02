But this health condition is one of the most preventable and treatable causes of premature deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is just one of the “major illnesses” that the Health Foundation estimates 9.1 million people will be living with by 2040, 2.5 million more than in 2019.

Recently, NHS England announced it will be expanding blood pressure checks available in local communities such as at barber shops and supermarkets.

More people are getting access to life-saving blood pressure checks thanks to the expansion of testing in local communities — like at Brixton Immortals Domino Club — in a major drive to prevent strokes and heart attacks.



However, according to scientists in Holland, there is one fruit you should be eating every day which could help reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

Could eating a banana every day save your life?





The experts revealed that foods high in potassium “cancel out the impact of consuming too much sodium, particularly in women,” reports The Mirror.

The study which analysed around 25,000 “older” British people signified that “those who regularly ate potassium-rich food were 13% less likely to end up having a heart attack or stroke.”

One fruit that is high in potassium and is also easy to get hold of is bananas, so grabbing a bunch or two on your next weekly food shop might be a good idea.

There are also other foods such as leafy greens, salmon, tuna, beans, apricots and avocados which could lower the risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

Hypertension is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. In the UK one in 4 adults have high blood pressure, although many will not realise it. The only way to find out is to check your blood pressure. In women we can see some symptoms and we may misinterpret symptomatic hypertension for hot flushes found in menopause: It could be that your bra feels too tight; you have lack of energy or fatigue, fluid retention in your ankles, stomach, hands or eyelids; palpitations; shortness of breath; sweating or hot flushes, insomnia and headaches or dizziness. Blood pressure rises with age. A normal blood pressure is usually considered to be between 90/60 and 120/80. In people older than 80 we accept higher readings. Please speak with your Dr about your readings and your targets. ✨This is information only and it cannot be used to guide your own individual BP target. ✨ This will help you to measure your BP for diagnosis and managing your treatment effectively and it's really easy to do, hopefully these tips will help.

What factors can increase the risk of a heart attack?





According to the NHS, some of the factors that could increase the risk of a heart attack or a stroke include those who:

are overweight

eat too much salt and do not eat enough fruit and vegetables

do not do enough exercise

drink too much alcohol or coffee (or other caffeine-based drinks)

smoke

have a lot of stress

are over 65

have a relative with high blood pressure

Other lifestyle choices that could help prevent heart attacks and strokes are healthy diets, limiting your alcohol intake, cutting down on caffeine and staying active.

If you have any health concerns regarding high blood pressure or cardiovascular health conditions you must speak to your GP.

More information and advice on treatment for high blood pressure is available on the NHS website.