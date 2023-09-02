Frontman Gary Lightbody revealed that drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson have decided to leave the indie rock group.

As well as writing posts dedicated to Jonny who joined Snow Patrol in 1997 and Paul who became a member in 2005, Gary also revealed a new album is on the way.

Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson quit Snow Patrol

In an Instagram post, signed gL.X, Gary wrote: “Hi everyone, sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol.

“We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours.”

The 47-year-old continued to say: “This first post is purely to let you all know what’s happening. The next two posts will be dedicated to Jonny and Pablo separately as they deserve to each have a proper and individual send off.

“Nate (Connolly), JMD (McDaid), and myself will continue with SP (Snow Patrol) and there will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo (Paul) have given us and shared with us these past decades. Love to Jonny and Pabs, and love to you all.”

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody dedicates Instagram posts to former band members

In a post looking back on Jonny’s time in Snow Patrol, Gary said: “Jonny joined the band in 1997 and therefore, other than myself, has been in the band longer than anyone.

“26 years is a hell of a long time to do anything and we are so glad he decided to spend all that time with us.

“Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer.

“His background, as well as drumming, was in band management and gig promotion in Belfast and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter century.

“From driving his car with all our gear in it, to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us (including saving all our lives with some quick thinking/great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth), to having to be the grown-up in the room many times in the early days when we were green and cutting our teeth, he was a steady hand when we needed one, and a ferocious defender many times too.”

He added: “To be continuing without him after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives.”

Meanwhile, he later spoke about Paul and thanked him for “all that he has given them,” saying: “Paul officially joined the band as a bassist in 2005 just before the making of Eyes Open but he had been a live member of the band on guitar for years before that.

“The band he was in previous to SP was Terra Diablo and they toured with us many times and Pablo would play their set and then jump on with us and play ours too.

“I remember those early Terra Diablo shows, him climbing on speakers and jumping off things that were way too high to jump off.

“One very memorable night in King Tuts, Glasgow he hung upside down from the rafters and played a guitar solo. He had no fear. It was thrilling to watch.”

He continued to say: “Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us Pabs.”