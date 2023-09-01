Baggs found fame on the show when he starred alongside his parents Terry and Lisa but has since criticised it.

After appearing in just three seasons, the Baggs family walked away from the show with Joe saying they didn't want to be stuck in front of the telly forever.

Joe Baggs reveals why he and his family left Gogglebox

Since then, Joe Baggs has started his own podcast where he and his younger brother felt their talents were better utilised.

Talking on The Useless Hotline podcast, Joe explained the reason for leaving Channel 4's Gogglebox, saying: "There is a reason why there's not many young people on there. It's because we're in this new age of social media that me and George love so much.

"I couldn't see myself just coming home every week and eating a takeaway and doing that for the rest of my life. There's so much more I wanted to do, that's why we ended up leaving."

According to the Mirror, when the family left the show in 2022, they released a statement saying: "After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity. Thank you for all your support whilst we have been on the show and over on TikTok. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!"