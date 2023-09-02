Cars have many warning lights and sounds but you might not be aware of what these all mean.

A car expert at National Scrap Car has revealed and explained five warning signs you shouldn’t ignore in your vehicle as they recognise that warning lights can be overwhelming and ignored.

5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore in your vehicle

Tyre pressure warning

an amber symbol showing an exclamation mark in the cross-section of a tyre (Image: Getty Images)

The tyre pressure warning will come up as an amber symbol showing an exclamation mark in the cross-section of a tyre, Dorry Potter from National Scrap Car explained.

Always check your tyre pressure before you start a long journey – a breakdown whilst travelling will cause some unwanted delays.

The tyre pressure warning usually indicates that the sensors in the wheels have picked up low pressure and ignoring it can lead to the car’s handling becoming more difficult to control and make the brakes less efficient.

These are key factors for any vehicle so for them to be affected in any way could cause risk to yourself, your passengers and other road users.

If you see this symbol, check your tyre pressure at a petrol station – there will be an air available for you to use to pump your tyres.

When the machine beeps, this means the tyre you are pumping has reached the correct inflation that you set.

Engine management light

If you notice the engine management light, it should be checked out as soon as possible (Image: Getty Images)

The engine management light is a yellow image of a vehicle engine and it’s also known as the ECU warning light.

This warning tells you that the engine isn’t working properly – a huge concern, considering the engine is a key component of your vehicle.

You should check it out as soon as possible as it could be a minor fault like a faulty sensor or a major engine malfunction or faulty ignition system which could cause serious risk on the road.

If you decide to drive with a faulty engine, it can result in further damage and will cost you more to repair.

The cost of a new engine can range anywhere from £1,500 to more than £4,000, Dorry Potter says.

In many cases, the cost of replacing an engine can be more than the value of the car.

Traction control warning light

You should slow down and drive more carefully if you see this warning light (Image: Getty Images)

The traction control warning light is an amber symbol with a car approaching a stretch of skid marks on the road and it means that your vehicle’s electronics are working to maintain traction.

This usually occurs when conditions are slippery and wet where it might be easier for you to lose control of your car.

You should slow down and drive more carefully to reduce the risk of losing control of your car after you notice this warning light.

If the warning light doesn’t disappear, there might be a serious problem so it’s best to get advice from an expert.

Battery warning light

The car will continue running until the battery dies but it’s important to get to a garage before this happens (Image: Getty Images)

This warning light is a red symbol showing a battery with a plus and minus inside and it’s otherwise known as the battery charge light or battery charging system.

If you see this alert, it means the battery isn’t charging which could be down to damaged cabling, a bad electrical connection, a faulty battery or a faulty alternator.

The car will continue running until the battery dies but it’s important to get to a garage before this happens.

Having a flat battery while you’re on the road can cause hours of waiting around for a mechanic and a lot of unnecessary stress.

Airbag warning light

A faulty airbag needs to be checked straight away (Image: Getty Images)

If you see a red symbol showing a person sitting in a vehicle seat with an airbag in front of them and a seat belt on, this is the airbag warning light – also known as the supplemental restraint system warning light.

It means an element of your airbag safety system isn’t working properly.

A faulty airbag could be down to several factors, including the seatbelt pre-tensioner system, which tightens the belt in a crash, being faulty or the actual airbag itself not working.

You will need to get this checked out straight away as these systems are put in place to save lives so if you were to have a crash with one of these systems being faulty, it could lead to serious injuries or even death.